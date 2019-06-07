Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019 at 9:45 pm

Natalie Portman Takes Her Pup on an Afternoon Hike in LA

Natalie Portman Takes Her Pup on an Afternoon Hike in LA

Natalie Portman took her cute pup for a walk!

The 37-year-old actress was spotted while she and a friend returned from a hike on Friday afternoon (June 7) at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie looked cute and casual in a white tee paired with black pants and sneakers.

Earlier in the week, Natalie took to her Instagram to celebrate her film Eating Animals winning Best Documentary at the Environmental Media Awards.

“So proud of our film @eatinganimals directed by the brilliant #christopherquinn and based on the incredible book by #JonathanSafranFoer. The movie won best documentary at the Environmental Media awards. If you live in the UK the movie is in theaters this week. Grateful to the brave people fighting against factory farming every day,” Natalie wrote.

Congratulations to Natalie Portman!
natalie portman takesher pups for a walk 01
natalie portman takesher pups for a walk 02
natalie portman takesher pups for a walk 03
natalie portman takesher pups for a walk 04
natalie portman takesher pups for a walk 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Natalie Portman

