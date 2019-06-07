Paris Hilton & Caroline Stanbury Go Pretty in Pink for Cash & Rocket Event!
Paris Hilton and stylist Caroline Stanbury pose for photos as they arrive at an event hosted by Cash & Rocket on Thursday night (June 6) at the Bibendum Restaurant in London, England.
The ladies both donned pretty, pink mini-dresses as they stepped out for the charity event.
Cash & Rocket helps provide life-changing support to women and children in need.
Earlier in the day, the ladies wore red jumpsuits as they attended an event to bring awareness to the charity.
FYI: Caroline is wearing a Balmain dress.