Paris Hilton & Caroline Stanbury Go Pretty in Pink for Cash & Rocket Event!

Paris Hilton and stylist Caroline Stanbury pose for photos as they arrive at an event hosted by Cash & Rocket on Thursday night (June 6) at the Bibendum Restaurant in London, England.

The ladies both donned pretty, pink mini-dresses as they stepped out for the charity event.

Cash & Rocket helps provide life-changing support to women and children in need.

Earlier in the day, the ladies wore red jumpsuits as they attended an event to bring awareness to the charity.

FYI: Caroline is wearing a Balmain dress.