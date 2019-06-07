Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 8:00 am

Paris Hilton & Caroline Stanbury Go Pretty in Pink for Cash & Rocket Event!

Paris Hilton & Caroline Stanbury Go Pretty in Pink for Cash & Rocket Event!

Paris Hilton and stylist Caroline Stanbury pose for photos as they arrive at an event hosted by Cash & Rocket on Thursday night (June 6) at the Bibendum Restaurant in London, England.

The ladies both donned pretty, pink mini-dresses as they stepped out for the charity event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Cash & Rocket helps provide life-changing support to women and children in need.

Earlier in the day, the ladies wore red jumpsuits as they attended an event to bring awareness to the charity.

FYI: Caroline is wearing a Balmain dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 01
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 02
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 03
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 04
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 05
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 06
paris hilton caroline stanbury cash rocket event 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Caroline Stanbury, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr