Pauley Perrette is 'Terrified' of 'NCIS' Co-Star Mark Harmon: 'I Have Nightmares'

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 5:10 pm

Pauley Perrette has no intention of returning to NCIS.

The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday (June 7) to confirm the news and to speak out about her former co-star and executive producer Mark Harmon, 67.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” Pauley wrote. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show [Broke] that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all!”

“You think I didn’t expect blow back?” she continued, along with photos of a crew member’s black eye and stitches. “You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

“The GOOD STUFF!” she later added along with a promo for Broke. “Sorry about the former truths. This is the future. (Gap year and lots of therapy!) just needed to tell the truth and move ON! Love you guys!”

Pauley Perrette announced she was leaving NCIS back in October 2017 after 15 seasons. Months later, she alleged she faced “multiple physical assaults” on set.

Photos: Sonja Flemming/CBS
