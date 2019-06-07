Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:54 pm

'Power' Will Premiere Final Season at Madison Square Garden

'Power' Will Premiere Final Season at Madison Square Garden

The sixth and final season of Power will premiere at Madison Square Garden!

The New York City-based Starz drama is hosting the event at the arena on August 20, five days before the season premiere.

Director, producer, and star 50 Cent will take the stage for a performance alongside other “surprise guests.”

Other cast members set to attend include Joseph Sikora, Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi, La La Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Larenz Tate, and more.

RSVPs for the public don’t open until July 9. See more information here.

The 15-episode final season of Power premieres on August 25!

ICYMI, see photos of the Power cast at last year’s season five premiere.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
