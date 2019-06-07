Pregnant Amber Rose's Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Gets Candid About Their Love Life!

Amber Rose‘s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards is opening up about what’s going on in their bedroom!

The 32-year-old VP of A&R Def Jam opened up about their love life to TMZ while leaving Ill Pastaio Restaurant on Thursday (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

When photographers asked Alexander if the two were still being intimate, he hopped out of the car to declare: “Yessir!”

“It’s different, it’s fire, though,” he added.

“Honey, stop talking,” Amber jokingly said to her boyfriend.

Amber also revealed whether she’ll be attending this year’s annual SlutWalk, given that her due date is around the same time.

