Prince's Posthumous New Album 'Originals' - Stream & Listen!

The new Prince album, Originals, is here.

The posthumous collection was released on Friday (June 6) exclusively on Tidal.

Pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince‘s music, the 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the formation of many artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Jay-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said Jay-Z.

The album includes songs released by The Bangles, Vanity 6, Sheila E and many more associated acts.

Listen to Originals inside…