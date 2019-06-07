Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 9:54 am

Prince's Posthumous New Album 'Originals' - Stream & Listen!

Prince's Posthumous New Album 'Originals' - Stream & Listen!

The new Prince album, Originals, is here.

The posthumous collection was released on Friday (June 6) exclusively on Tidal.

Pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince‘s music, the 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the formation of many artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Jay-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate.

Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said Jay-Z.

The album includes songs released by The Bangles, Vanity 6, Sheila E and many more associated acts.

Listen to Originals inside…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Music, Prince

