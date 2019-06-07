Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Have Songs Dedicated To Them on Jonas Brothers' New Album 'Happiness Begins'

Nick Jonas is opening up about the song he wrote for his new wife Priyanka Chopra on the Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins.

In an interview with Apple Music, Nick opened up about writing “I Believe” for Priyanka, who he married late last year in India.

“This song is a love letter to my wife,” Nick shared about the track. “I’m so excited to play it on tour.”

Joe added about the song, “We listened to it a lot on your bachelor party. It sounds even better by the beach.”

Joe also wrote “Hesitate” for his new wife, Sophie Turner, according to Billboard.

Listen to both “I Believe” and “Hesitate”, and grab the lyrics inside!

Click inside for the lyrics now…