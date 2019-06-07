Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 1:20 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Have Songs Dedicated To Them on Jonas Brothers' New Album 'Happiness Begins'

Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Have Songs Dedicated To Them on Jonas Brothers' New Album 'Happiness Begins'

Nick Jonas is opening up about the song he wrote for his new wife Priyanka Chopra on the Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins.

In an interview with Apple Music, Nick opened up about writing “I Believe” for Priyanka, who he married late last year in India.

“This song is a love letter to my wife,” Nick shared about the track. “I’m so excited to play it on tour.”

Joe added about the song, “We listened to it a lot on your bachelor party. It sounds even better by the beach.”

Joe also wrote “Hesitate” for his new wife, Sophie Turner, according to Billboard.

Listen to both “I Believe” and “Hesitate”, and grab the lyrics inside!

Click inside for the lyrics now…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Music, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr