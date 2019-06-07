Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 3:28 pm

Rihanna Enjoys a Day on a Yacht With Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Rihanna Enjoys a Day on a Yacht With Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel
  • Rihanna is living the life! – TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie‘s family just released a new posthumous song from the singer. – Just Jared Jr
  • Did you catch this Noah Centineo movie? – Lainey Gossip
  • Who is Dennis Quaid dating? – DListed
  • A lesbian couple was attacked on a bus for refusing to make out. – TooFab
  • This gay country singer re-released his 1995 song with the pronouns he wished he could have originally used. – Towleroad
  • Guess who’s going to be on Broadway? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr