Selena Gomez Takes Part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Baseball Game

Selena Gomez is giving back in a big way this weekend at the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 26-year-old Dead Don’t Die actress participated in the baseball game along with Katherine McNamara, Zachary Levi, Cobie Smulders, Ariel Winter, Adam Scott and many more.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend helps raise funds and awareness to the Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City.

Katherine has been participating in the event for quite a few years.

