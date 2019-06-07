Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 6:57 pm

Selena Gomez Takes Part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Baseball Game

Selena Gomez Takes Part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Baseball Game

Selena Gomez is giving back in a big way this weekend at the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 26-year-old Dead Don’t Die actress participated in the baseball game along with Katherine McNamara, Zachary Levi, Cobie Smulders, Ariel Winter, Adam Scott and many more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend helps raise funds and awareness to the Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City.

Katherine has been participating in the event for quite a few years.

Check out the cute pic below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr