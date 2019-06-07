Steve Carell Supports Alan Arkin at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Alan Arkin got support from some of his famous friends during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony!
The 85-year-old actor received the honor on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Hollywood, Calif.
Alan was joined by his family, including his wife Suzanne, as well as Lisa Edelstein, Susan Sullivan, Lisa Edelstein, Ann-Margret, Paul Reiser and Steve Carell.
During the ceremony, Steve took to the stage to say some kind words about Alan.
“There’s a danger to meeting your heroes. Rarely do they live up to the expectations you place upon them and Alan turned out to be much more than I could have imagined. I simply idolize him. His depth of talent is unprecedented. He is the actor I want to be,” Steve said.
Find someone who can hug you like Steve Carell hugs Alan Arkin https://t.co/aBlCIX7ek9 pic.twitter.com/z1Vs44IRmV
— Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2019
