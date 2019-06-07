Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 5:40 pm

Steve Carell Supports Alan Arkin at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Steve Carell Supports Alan Arkin at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Alan Arkin got support from some of his famous friends during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony!

The 85-year-old actor received the honor on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steve Carell

Alan was joined by his family, including his wife Suzanne, as well as Lisa Edelstein, Susan Sullivan, Lisa Edelstein, Ann-Margret, Paul Reiser and Steve Carell.

During the ceremony, Steve took to the stage to say some kind words about Alan.

“There’s a danger to meeting your heroes. Rarely do they live up to the expectations you place upon them and Alan turned out to be much more than I could have imagined. I simply idolize him. His depth of talent is unprecedented. He is the actor I want to be,” Steve said.

10+ pictures inside of Steve Carell and Alan Arkin at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 01
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 02
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 03
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 04
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 05
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 06
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 07
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 08
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 09
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 10
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 11
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 12
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 13
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 14
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 15
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 16
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 17
alan arkin hollywood walk of fame ceremony 18

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Alan Arkin, ann-margret, Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Steve Carell, Susan Sullivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr