The Jonas Brothers Have A Tribute To Post Malone On Their New Album You Might've Missed

The Jonas Brothers are spilling amazing new details about all their new songs from Happiness Begins.

Nick, Kevin and Joe spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 and revealed that there’s a little Post Malone tribute in “Used To Be” that you probably missed.

“This is actually one of my favorite songs that’s coming up. The song is called ‘Used to Be’, but it is just one of those songs that at first listen was not something I connected with,” Joe shared about the track. “Then that exact same thing that happened, happened to me in this song and then it was like, ‘Oh my God, I get it. I feel it. I love it.’ It just felt right.

Kevin added that the song was “probably heavily influenced by Post Malone” and a wide range of influences and artists.

“Post having shouted us out in one of his songs, we felt it was only appropriate to do the same on ours and cool. And then to sort of take the vibe that he had and do it on ‘Used to Be’, so here it is.

The song that Post shouted out the JoBros in was “Better Now”.

Listen to “Used To Be” below!