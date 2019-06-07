Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 2:56 pm

'The Red Line' Canceled After One Season on CBS

'The Red Line' Canceled After One Season on CBS

The Red Line is ending after just one season.

CBS made the announcement about its limited series on Friday (June 7), Deadline reports.

The series, produced by Greg Berlanti and Ava DuVernay, followed three Chicago families as they journeyed toward hope and healing after an unarmed African American doctor is shot by a white cop.

It starred Noah Wyle, Aliyah Royale, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

The eight-episode first season of The Red line wrapped on May 19.

ICYMI, see all of CBS’s renewals and cancellations for 2019.
