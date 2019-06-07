'The Red Line' Canceled After One Season on CBS

The Red Line is ending after just one season.

CBS made the announcement about its limited series on Friday (June 7), Deadline reports.

The series, produced by Greg Berlanti and Ava DuVernay, followed three Chicago families as they journeyed toward hope and healing after an unarmed African American doctor is shot by a white cop.

It starred Noah Wyle, Aliyah Royale, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

The eight-episode first season of The Red line wrapped on May 19.

