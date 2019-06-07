Tom Holland Confirms That Thanos' Snap Tore Open A Dimensional Rift For 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal hangs with Tom Holland in this brand new still from their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a brand new interview, Tom has confirmed that after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse was torn open.

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend,” he shared while speaking at an event recently. “We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home, also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, will be out on July 2nd.

If you missed it, check out Tom judging an actual Spider-Man food competition in Bali!

15+ pictures inside from Spider-Man: Far From Home
spider man far home new stills 01
spider man far home new stills 02
spider man far home new stills 03
spider man far home new stills 04
spider man far home new stills 05
spider man far home new stills 06
spider man far home new stills 07
spider man far home new stills 08
spider man far home new stills 09
spider man far home new stills 10
spider man far home new stills 11
spider man far home new stills 12
spider man far home new stills 13
spider man far home new stills 14
spider man far home new stills 15
spider man far home new stills 16
spider man far home new stills 17
spider man far home new stills 18
spider man far home new stills 19
spider man far home new stills 20

Photos: Sony Pictures
