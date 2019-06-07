Tom Holland Confirms That Thanos' Snap Tore Open A Dimensional Rift For 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Jake Gyllenhaal hangs with Tom Holland in this brand new still from their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a brand new interview, Tom has confirmed that after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse was torn open.

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend,” he shared while speaking at an event recently. “We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home, also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, will be out on July 2nd.

