Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 1:06 am

Tyga: 'Legendary' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga: 'Legendary' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga‘s new album has officially dropped!

The 29-year-old rapper just released his seventh studio album Legendary, which you can listen to right here.

Tyga

Tyga teamed up with tons of power house rappers for collabs including Offset, Chris Brown, and Lil’ Wayne.

Earlier this week, Tyga released the music video for his new single “Haute” with Chris and J Balvin.

Tyga recently joined Ally Brooke on stage for a performance during the 2019 Wango Tango.

You can download Tyga‘s new album off of iTunes here and stream it below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr