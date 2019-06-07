Tyga: 'Legendary' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga‘s new album has officially dropped!

The 29-year-old rapper just released his seventh studio album Legendary, which you can listen to right here.

Tyga

Tyga teamed up with tons of power house rappers for collabs including Offset, Chris Brown, and Lil’ Wayne.

Earlier this week, Tyga released the music video for his new single “Haute” with Chris and J Balvin.

Tyga recently joined Ally Brooke on stage for a performance during the 2019 Wango Tango.

You can download Tyga‘s new album off of iTunes here and stream it below!