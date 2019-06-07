Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019 at 4:00 am

Who Is Gavin Rossdale Dating? See Pics with Girlfriend Natalie Golba!

Who Is Gavin Rossdale Dating? See Pics with Girlfriend Natalie Golba!

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Natalie Golba are all smiles while stepping out for a lunch date on Tuesday (June 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The happy couple stopped by Joan’s on Third, a popular lunch spot that is always frequented by celebs.

Gavin has been dating Natalie, a model, since earlier this year. They made their red carpet debut while attending the premiere of the movie John Wick 3 back in May.

Before dating Natalie, Gavin Rossdale previously dated Sophia Thomalla, who has since moved on with a new relationship as well.
