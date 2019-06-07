Who Is Gavin Rossdale Dating? See Pics with Girlfriend Natalie Golba!

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Natalie Golba are all smiles while stepping out for a lunch date on Tuesday (June 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The happy couple stopped by Joan’s on Third, a popular lunch spot that is always frequented by celebs.

Gavin has been dating Natalie, a model, since earlier this year. They made their red carpet debut while attending the premiere of the movie John Wick 3 back in May.

Before dating Natalie, Gavin Rossdale previously dated Sophia Thomalla, who has since moved on with a new relationship as well.