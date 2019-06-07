YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Will Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'

Exciting news for Colleen Ballinger!

The 32-year-old YouTube star – aka Miranda Sings – will be making her Broadway debut as she joins the cast of “Waitress.”

Colleen will take over the role of Dawn from Caitlin Houlahan from August 20 to September 15.

“This has literally been my dream since I could speak,” Colleen said in her announcement video on Friday (June 7). “If you’ve been watching me for a long time, you know I’m a total musical theater nerd, and I have been since birth. Anytime anyone asks me what my number one dream is, it has always been to be a mom, to be a performer, specifically to be a performer on Broadway. Broadway is literally the top of the top.”

“’Waitress’ is an incredible musical,” she added. “It is definitely my favorite musical on Broadway right now. It has been my favorite musical on Broadway for a long time. I’ve been obsessed with it since it came out. I would put on the piece ‘When He Sees Me,’ which is the song sung by the character Dawn, and I love that character, it’s right up my alley. I love the song, I love all the music.”

Congrats, Colleen Ballinger! Watch her full announcement video.

I’M GOING TO BE ON BROADWAY!!!