Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 2:27 pm

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Will Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Will Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'

Exciting news for Colleen Ballinger!

The 32-year-old YouTube star – aka Miranda Sings – will be making her Broadway debut as she joins the cast of “Waitress.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colleen Ballinger

Colleen will take over the role of Dawn from Caitlin Houlahan from August 20 to September 15.

“This has literally been my dream since I could speak,” Colleen said in her announcement video on Friday (June 7). “If you’ve been watching me for a long time, you know I’m a total musical theater nerd, and I have been since birth. Anytime anyone asks me what my number one dream is, it has always been to be a mom, to be a performer, specifically to be a performer on Broadway. Broadway is literally the top of the top.”

“’Waitress’ is an incredible musical,” she added. “It is definitely my favorite musical on Broadway right now. It has been my favorite musical on Broadway for a long time. I’ve been obsessed with it since it came out. I would put on the piece ‘When He Sees Me,’ which is the song sung by the character Dawn, and I love that character, it’s right up my alley. I love the song, I love all the music.”

Congrats, Colleen Ballinger! Watch her full announcement video.

READ MORE: Colleen Ballinger ‘Exposes’ YouTube Drama & Gets Emotional in Miranda Sings Video – Watch Now


I’M GOING TO BE ON BROADWAY!!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: colleen ballinger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr