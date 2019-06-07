Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 11:10 am

Zendaya Invited The Whole Audience After Being Asked on a Date at 'Euphoria's ATX Festival Panel

Zendaya Invited The Whole Audience After Being Asked on a Date at 'Euphoria's ATX Festival Panel

The cast of HBO’s Euphoria pose for a pic together during the 2019 ATX Television Festival held at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday night (June 6) in Austin, Texas.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Eric Dane and showrunner Sam Levinson all stepped out for the premiere and panel about the new series, which premieres Sunday, June 16th on HBO.

During the Euphoria panel, one fan asked Zendaya on an ice cream date to a local shop.

According to Page Six, the man first asked Zendaya if she was actually doing drugs in the show.

“No, I don’t do any of that, so it was definitely a foreign thing for me,” she answered, before the guy proceeded to ask her on the date to a local ice cream shop. “Yo, if I had time I would, because I love ice cream and I appreciate that.”

“Is that a no or a maybe?” he responded, before offering for her to bring a plus one since she didn’t know him.

Zendaya laughed and told the audience, “We all going.”

If you missed it, check out all the pics from the premiere of the show earlier this week on JustJared.com!

Check out 15+ pictures inside of Zendaya and the Euphoria cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 01
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 02
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 03
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 04
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 05
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 06
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 07
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 08
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 09
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 10
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 11
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 12
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 13
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 14
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 15
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 16
zendaya hunter schafer euphoria cast atx festival 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbie Ferreira, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr