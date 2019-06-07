Zendaya Invited The Whole Audience After Being Asked on a Date at 'Euphoria's ATX Festival Panel

The cast of HBO’s Euphoria pose for a pic together during the 2019 ATX Television Festival held at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday night (June 6) in Austin, Texas.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Eric Dane and showrunner Sam Levinson all stepped out for the premiere and panel about the new series, which premieres Sunday, June 16th on HBO.

During the Euphoria panel, one fan asked Zendaya on an ice cream date to a local shop.

According to Page Six, the man first asked Zendaya if she was actually doing drugs in the show.

“No, I don’t do any of that, so it was definitely a foreign thing for me,” she answered, before the guy proceeded to ask her on the date to a local ice cream shop. “Yo, if I had time I would, because I love ice cream and I appreciate that.”

“Is that a no or a maybe?” he responded, before offering for her to bring a plus one since she didn’t know him.

Zendaya laughed and told the audience, “We all going.”

