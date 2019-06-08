All X-Men Movies Ranked Best to Worst, By Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The final film in the X-Men cinematic universe, Dark Phoenix, is in theaters now and it sadly wasn’t well received by critics.

The movie is the final X-Men movie to be released by Fox and there are rumors that Disney will reboot the Marvel franchise now that it owns the studio.

It’s estimated that Dark Phoenix will fall short of expectations and have an opening weekend of around just $33 million, a low for the franchise.

We decided to take a look back at the reviews for all 12 movies in the cinematic universe of X-Men. This includes the original trilogy, the Wolverine movies, the recent X-Men films, and also the Deadpool movies.

