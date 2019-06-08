Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 6:04 pm

All X-Men Movies Ranked Best to Worst, By Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Next Slide »

All X-Men Movies Ranked Best to Worst, By Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The final film in the X-Men cinematic universe, Dark Phoenix, is in theaters now and it sadly wasn’t well received by critics.

The movie is the final X-Men movie to be released by Fox and there are rumors that Disney will reboot the Marvel franchise now that it owns the studio.

It’s estimated that Dark Phoenix will fall short of expectations and have an opening weekend of around just $33 million, a low for the franchise.

We decided to take a look back at the reviews for all 12 movies in the cinematic universe of X-Men. This includes the original trilogy, the Wolverine movies, the recent X-Men films, and also the Deadpool movies.

Click through the slideshow to see the ranking of X-Men movies…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: X-Men

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr