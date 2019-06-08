Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 2:35 pm

Angelina Jolie Visits Venezuelan Refugees, Urges Support for Children

Angelina Jolie Visits Venezuelan Refugees, Urges Support for Children

Angelina Jolie chats with children during a visits with Venezuelan refugees on Friday (June 7) in Riohacha, Colombia.

There are over four million Venezuelans who have fled the country and Colombia has taken in the greatest share. Parents of children born abroad have been having trouble registering the birth of their children.

“The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, his commitment to always helping children,” Angelina said during a press conference (via Reuters). “We agreed on the urgent need for the international community to give more support to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.”

Angelina Jolie was visiting as part of her role as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie visits venezuelan refugees 01
angelina jolie visits venezuelan refugees 02
angelina jolie visits venezuelan refugees 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • toastie postie

    Woo Hoo!

  • http://fasdeangelinajolie.blogspot.com.br/ Fãs de Angelina Jolie

    I have a lot of pride and admiration for Jolie, it’s remarkable how much she loves doing her humanitarian work.

  • la petite bonnieux

    Are the kids disturbed by how skinny she is?

  • tboz

    Not really I would think. Both of their parents have lost a little weight. Maybe stress and overworking.

  • Seriously

    I love how much she always makes sure there is a camera around.

  • LetMeTranslate

    Thank you Angie for all you do 🙏 You inspire me and many daily and you truly deserve all the love and joy in this world 🌎

  • toastie postie
  • toastie postie
  • sandra

    3…..2…..1…Ivankas on board

  • sandra

    3…..2…..1…Ivankas on board

  • Lady Valeria Doria(n) Grey

    Is the govt is trying to say they (the parents) aren’t from Venezuela, when they try and register their kids’ birth? Hmmmmmm. I’ll have to do more reading.

  • Lady Valeria Doria(n) Grey

    Is the govt is trying to say they (the parents) aren’t from Venezuela, when they try and register their kids’ birth? Hmmmmmm. I’ll have to do more reading.

  • toastie postie

    Special envoy Angelina Jolie toured the Comprehensive Care Center for people coming from Venezuela in Maicao, where she listened to the needs of migrants from the neighboring country, especially children
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D8j8ea0WsAEkL9e.jpg

  • toastie postie

    Special envoy Angelina Jolie toured the Comprehensive Care Center for people coming from Venezuela in Maicao, where she listened to the needs of migrants from the neighboring country, especially children
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D8j8ea0WsAEkL9e.jpg

  • Felinelilly

    The camera is there so Angie can bring attention to the cause, and rightly so.

  • Felinelilly

    The camera is there so Angie can bring attention to the cause, and rightly so.