Angelina Jolie Visits Venezuelan Refugees, Urges Support for Children

Angelina Jolie chats with children during a visits with Venezuelan refugees on Friday (June 7) in Riohacha, Colombia.

There are over four million Venezuelans who have fled the country and Colombia has taken in the greatest share. Parents of children born abroad have been having trouble registering the birth of their children.

“The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, his commitment to always helping children,” Angelina said during a press conference (via Reuters). “We agreed on the urgent need for the international community to give more support to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.”

Angelina Jolie was visiting as part of her role as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.