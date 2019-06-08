Top Stories
Sat, 08 June 2019 at 12:05 pm

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi on 'In the Heights' Set - First Look!

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi on 'In the Heights' Set - First Look!

Anthony Ramos is joined by co-star Melissa Barrera on the set of their upcoming movie musical In the Heights on Friday (June 7) in New York City.

This is the first time that we’ve seen Anthony in costume as lead character Usnavi!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Broadway musical In the Heights, also played Usnavi in the production and earned a Tony nomination for his performance.

Lin later worked with Anthony in the musical Hamilton, playing his father. It’s serendipitous that the young actor is taking over this role for the movie version!

You might remember Anthony from his work in A Star is Born, in which he played Ally’s best friend who stands on stage during “Shallow.”

Make sure to see all the other In the Heights set photos from this week: [Post 1] [Post 2] [Post 3] [Post 4]

10+ pictures inside of Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera on set…

