Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 5:02 pm

Cardi B Reveals Her Swollen Feet to Explain Canceled Concerts

Cardi B Reveals Her Swollen Feet to Explain Canceled Concerts

If you were looking for proof that Cardi B needed to cancel more shows because of her health, she’s giving it to you.

The 26-year-old rapper took to her social media accounts to share a photo of her swollen feet and ankles.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy. Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin sh-t f–k outta here,” Cardi wrote on Twitter with the photo.

You can check out the photo of Cardi B‘s swollen feet in the gallery.

Have you listened to Cardi‘s new song “Press”? Go check it out now!
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b swollen feet

Photos: Getty, Cardi B / Twitter
Posted to: Cardi B

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Hypnotist

    Gross