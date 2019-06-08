Cardi B Reveals Her Swollen Feet to Explain Canceled Concerts

If you were looking for proof that Cardi B needed to cancel more shows because of her health, she’s giving it to you.

The 26-year-old rapper took to her social media accounts to share a photo of her swollen feet and ankles.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy. Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin sh-t f–k outta here,” Cardi wrote on Twitter with the photo.

You can check out the photo of Cardi B‘s swollen feet in the gallery.

