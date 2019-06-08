Demi Lovato Cheers on Sister Madison De La Garza at Her High School Graduation!

Demi Lovato supports her younger sister Madison De La Garza at her high school graduation!

The 26-year-old “Echame la Culpa singer” and the 17-year-old former Desperate Housewives star teamed up at the event held on Friday (June 7).

Demi took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of videos from the big day, screaming and cheering from the crowd as Madison stepped up to the stage to receive her diploma.

Demi also shared some videos of herself in the car on the way there, looking chic in a brown blazer, thin black shades, and hoop earrings as she jammed out to Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Really Over.”

“I’m still in shock,” Madison also captioned the Twitter video below (get the tissues ready). “My popo surprised me and flew out all the way from texas to see me graduate 😭 he hasn’t been back in LA for over 60 years. i’ve never felt so loved and so blessed.”

See a cute photo of Demi Lovato and Madison De La Garza here, and check out the screenshots in our gallery!

