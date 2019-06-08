Elisabeth Moss Battles Stephen Colbert in a Cry Off - Watch Now!

Elisabeth Moss is showing off her acting skills!

The 36-year-old actress sat down with host on Stephen Colbert on The Late Show for an interview on Friday (June 7) to promote the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

During the interview, Stephen brought up Elisabeth‘s many crying on-screen scenes in the Hulu series.

“[Crying on command] has come in handy as an actor, for sure,” Elisabeth shared. “I guess I developed it? And I can’t always do it. But it’s a trick that I’ve learned and gotten good at.”

This then prompted a cry-off between the two!

Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming on Hulu.