Sat, 08 June 2019 at 6:57 pm

Elisabeth Moss Battles Stephen Colbert in a Cry Off - Watch Now!

Elisabeth Moss Battles Stephen Colbert in a Cry Off - Watch Now!

Elisabeth Moss is showing off her acting skills!

The 36-year-old actress sat down with host on Stephen Colbert on The Late Show for an interview on Friday (June 7) to promote the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elisabeth Moss

During the interview, Stephen brought up Elisabeth‘s many crying on-screen scenes in the Hulu series.

“[Crying on command] has come in handy as an actor, for sure,” Elisabeth shared. “I guess I developed it? And I can’t always do it. But it’s a trick that I’ve learned and gotten good at.”

This then prompted a cry-off between the two!

Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming on Hulu.
