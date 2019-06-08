Fergie Attends JLo Concert After Filing for Divorce

Fergie looks fierce while heading into The Forum for Jennifer Lopez‘s concert on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer was one of many celebs in the crowd at the show. Also spotted were Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, Tiffany Haddish, Leah Remini, and JLo‘s fiance Alex Rodriguez.

“waiting 4 2nite @jlo,” Fergie wrote on her social media accounts while en route to the show.

Jennifer responded to the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for coming! 💞.”

It was announced a week ago that Fergie and her estranged husband Josh Duhamel have finally filed for divorce after separating in 2017.