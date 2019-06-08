Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 5:19 pm

Fergie Attends JLo Concert After Filing for Divorce

Fergie Attends JLo Concert After Filing for Divorce

Fergie looks fierce while heading into The Forum for Jennifer Lopez‘s concert on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer was one of many celebs in the crowd at the show. Also spotted were Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, Tiffany Haddish, Leah Remini, and JLo‘s fiance Alex Rodriguez.

“waiting 4 2nite @jlo,” Fergie wrote on her social media accounts while en route to the show.

Jennifer responded to the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for coming! 💞.”

It was announced a week ago that Fergie and her estranged husband Josh Duhamel have finally filed for divorce after separating in 2017.
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie goes to jennifer lopez concert 01
fergie goes to jennifer lopez concert 02

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Fergie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr