Halle Berry & Jaime King Attend '5B' Premiere During L.A. Pride!

Halle Berry and Jaime King walk the red carpet at the premiere of the new documentary film 5B during the opening night of L.A. Pride on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The event was hosted by RYOT, a Verizon Media Company, and more celebs in attendance included Kevin McHale, Elizabeth Chambers, and Hamilton star Javier Munoz.

Halle walked the carpet with documentary participant Alison Moed while Jaime was joined by participant Rita Rockett.

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States.

