Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 3:37 pm

Halle Berry & Jaime King Attend '5B' Premiere During L.A. Pride!

Halle Berry & Jaime King Attend '5B' Premiere During L.A. Pride!

Halle Berry and Jaime King walk the red carpet at the premiere of the new documentary film 5B during the opening night of L.A. Pride on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The event was hosted by RYOT, a Verizon Media Company, and more celebs in attendance included Kevin McHale, Elizabeth Chambers, and Hamilton star Javier Munoz.

Halle walked the carpet with documentary participant Alison Moed while Jaime was joined by participant Rita Rockett.

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States.

20+ pictures inside of Halle Berry and Jaime King at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 01
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 02
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 03
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 04
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 05
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 06
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 07
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 08
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 09
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 10
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 11
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 12
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 13
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 14
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 15
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 16
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 17
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 18
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 19
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 20
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 21
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 22
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 23
halle berry jaime king 5b premiere 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Chambers, Halle Berry, Jaime King, Javier Munoz., Kevin McHale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr