Sat, 08 June 2019 at 3:54 am

Jennifer Lopez: 'It's My Party' Tour 2019 - Set List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez: 'It's My Party' Tour 2019 - Set List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez descends from the sky while kicking off the first show on her It’s My Party Tour on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The entertainer is touring the country this summer to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday and she launched the tour with an incredible show that featured all of her hit songs.

One of the highlights of the night was when Jennifer brought out her 11-year-old daughter Emme to perform “Limitless” alongside her.

Jennifer also performed a cover of Sara Bareilles‘ ballad “Gravity,” which she called one of her top ten songs of all time.

There were tons of amazing costume changes throughout the night and some of them literally happened right before your eyes. To celebrate her birthday, part of the stage transformed into a birthday cake with Jennifer as the topper!

Tickets are on sale now for shows this summer, so make sure to get yours while you still can.

Click inside to read the full set list for the show…

1. Medicine
2. Love Don’t Cost a Thing
3. Get Right
4. Dinero
5. I’m Real
6. Ain’t It Funny
7. Jenny From the Block
8. If You Had My Love
9. Booty
10. Gravity (Sara Bareilles cover)
11. Limitless / Titanium snippet (David Guetta/Sia cover)
12. Ain’t Your Mama
13. All I Have
14. Hold It Don’t Drop It
15. Te Guste
16. El Anillo
17. Waiting for Tonight
18. Dance Again
19. On The Floor
20. ENCORE: Let’s Get Loud
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Music

