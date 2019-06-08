Jennifer Lopez Performs a Cover of Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity' During Tour Opener (Video)

Jennifer Lopez belts out the song “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles during the opening night of her It’s My Party Tour on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer, who is on tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday, told the crowd that “Gravity” is one of her top ten favorite songs of all time!

“Gravity” is one of Sara Bareilles‘ first songs and it was featured on her debut album Little Voice back in 2007.

Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, will be touring around the country for the rest of the summer and she has crafted an incredible show for fans. Check out the full set list!