Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 4:08 pm

Jennifer Lopez Performs a Cover of Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity' During Tour Opener (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs a Cover of Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity' During Tour Opener (Video)

Jennifer Lopez belts out the song “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles during the opening night of her It’s My Party Tour on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer, who is on tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday, told the crowd that “Gravity” is one of her top ten favorite songs of all time!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Gravity” is one of Sara Bareilles‘ first songs and it was featured on her debut album Little Voice back in 2007.

Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, will be touring around the country for the rest of the summer and she has crafted an incredible show for fans. Check out the full set list!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Just Jared
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Music, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr