Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 11:43 am

Jennifer Lopez Sings with Daughter Emme During 'It's My Party Tour' Opening Night! (Video)

Jennifer Lopez is joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme for a special moment during her It’s My Party Tour opening night on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Emme surprised the crowd by singing “Limitless” with her mom in a matching red outfit!

Jennifer, 49, is on tour this summer to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday and she is putting on an amazing show that needs to be seen. Make sure to check out the full set list from opening night.

After performing, Emme joined JLo‘s fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Ella in the audience to watch the rest of the show from the floor.

See photos of Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz performing together in the gallery…

