Sat, 08 June 2019 at 8:40 pm

Justin Theroux Puts Muscles on Display While Walking His Dog!

Justin Theroux Puts Muscles on Display While Walking His Dog!

Justin Theroux chats with a friend as he takes his dog Kuma out for a walk on Saturday afternoon (June 8) in New York City.

The 47-year-old former The Leftovers star put his bulging biceps on full display in a sleeveless Alicia Keys T-shirt and dark jeans as he enjoyed the sunny weather during his afternoon outing.

Late last week, Justin stepped out for the day showing his support for another A-list singer.

Justin will voice Tramp in Lady and the Tramp, out on November 12!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Theroux

