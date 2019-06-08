Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with all three of their kids during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday (June 8) in London, England.

The royal couple (and future King and Queen) were joined by Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

This is the first Trooping the Colour ceremony appearance for Louis, who was only one month old during the event last year.

Another royal baby who wasn’t there was newborn baby Archie, though his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did make an appearance together. Kate rode in a carriage with the couple and their mother-in-law Camilla Bowles while William arrived separately.

Make sure to look back at photos of the family at the event last year!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen look and a Philip Treacy hat.

45+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Prince William at Trooping the Colour with their kids…