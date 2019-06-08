Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Top Stories
Sat, 08 June 2019 at 11:13 am

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with all three of their kids during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday (June 8) in London, England.

The royal couple (and future King and Queen) were joined by Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

This is the first Trooping the Colour ceremony appearance for Louis, who was only one month old during the event last year.

Another royal baby who wasn’t there was newborn baby Archie, though his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did make an appearance together. Kate rode in a carriage with the couple and their mother-in-law Camilla Bowles while William arrived separately.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen look and a Philip Treacy hat.

