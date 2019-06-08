Lil Xan Pulls Out a Gun During Argument About Tupac

Lil Xan pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a man during an argument at a gas station on Friday night (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The moment was captured on video and posted on TMZ.

The whole argument was reportedly over late rapper Tupac Shakur after the man shooting the video asked the young rapper while he “talked s–t” about Tupac in an interview last year.

“What the f–k you want, bruh?? Get the f–k out, n—a!!!” Lil Xan yelled at the man.

Lil Xan later took to Instagram Stories to say that he “was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense.” Read his full statement by checking out the photo gallery.