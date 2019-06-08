Lily Collins Has 'Freak-Out Moment' Over 'Les Miserables' Emmys Consideration

Top Stories
This 'Dawson's Creek' Star Compares Being on the Show to a 'Factory Job'

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 8:00 am

Lily Collins had a major “freak-out moment!”

The 30-year-old To the Bone actress was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend at Hugo’s Restaurant on Thursday (June 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She donned a graphic t-shirt with an olive green jacket, black leggings, cream-colored slip-on sneakers, and a black and gold purse, finishing off her look with a pair of sunglasses.

“Wow this is surreal,” Lily captioned the Instagram photo and video below the next day. “Spotted in the @hollywoodreporter for Emmys consideration?! Forever so proud to be part of this series #LesMisPBS…”

Check it out!

ICYMI, Lily Collins recently revealed that her Met Gala necklace had its own security team!
