Lily Collins Has 'Freak-Out Moment' Over 'Les Miserables' Emmys Consideration

Lily Collins had a major “freak-out moment!”

The 30-year-old To the Bone actress was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend at Hugo’s Restaurant on Thursday (June 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

She donned a graphic t-shirt with an olive green jacket, black leggings, cream-colored slip-on sneakers, and a black and gold purse, finishing off her look with a pair of sunglasses.

“Wow this is surreal,” Lily captioned the Instagram photo and video below the next day. “Spotted in the @hollywoodreporter for Emmys consideration?! Forever so proud to be part of this series #LesMisPBS…”

Check it out!

ICYMI, Lily Collins recently revealed that her Met Gala necklace had its own security team!