Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle rides in a carriage with her husband Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday morning (June 8) in London, England.

The married couple, who welcomed their first child Archie last month, made their first official appearance together since debuting their baby to the world.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were joined in the carriage by Kate Middleton and Camilla Bowles while making their way to Buckingham Palace. The full royal family posed for photos and waved to spectators from the balcony of the palace. The event celebrates the sovereign’s birthday.

Make sure to check out the off-the-shoulder dress that Meghan wore while making her Trooping the Colour debut last year.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Givenchy dress and a Noelle Stewart hat.

