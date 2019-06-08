Michael B. Jordan & Joshua Jackson Honor Central Park Five at ACLU Luncheon

Michael B. Jordan and Joshua Jackson helped honor the Central Park Five at the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon!

The two actors stepped out for the event on Friday afternoon (June 7) at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Michael presented the five men – Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise – with the Courage Award.

“It’s dangerous in America when you’re living in a black body,” Michael said on stage.

He continued, “The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time.”

