Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 9:35 pm

Michael B. Jordan & Joshua Jackson Honor Central Park Five at ACLU Luncheon

Michael B. Jordan & Joshua Jackson Honor Central Park Five at ACLU Luncheon

Michael B. Jordan and Joshua Jackson helped honor the Central Park Five at the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon!

The two actors stepped out for the event on Friday afternoon (June 7) at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael B. Jordan

During the ceremony, Michael presented the five men – Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise – with the Courage Award.

“It’s dangerous in America when you’re living in a black body,” Michael said on stage.

He continued, “The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time.”

20+ pictures inside of Michael B. Jordan and Joshua Jackson at the ACLU luncheon…
Just Jared on Facebook
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 01
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 02
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 03
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 04
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 05
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 06
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 07
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 08
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 09
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 10
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 11
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 12
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 13
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 14
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 15
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 16
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 17
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 18
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 19
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 20
michael b jordan joshua jackson aclu luncheon 21

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Joshua Jackson, Michael B Jordan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr