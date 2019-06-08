Michelle Williams Compares Being on 'Dawson's Creek' to Working a 'Factory Job'

Michelle Williams is opening up about her time on Dawson’s Creek.

During a recent interview on Variety’s Actors on Actors, the 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress chatted about the difficulties on working on the hit WB series, where she played Jen Lindley from 1998 to 2003.

“It was a very different kind of television. We did 22 episodes a year, you’d be getting scripts sort of at the last minute and you had like zero input,” Michelle admitted. “That was hard, it was a little bit like a factory job. It was formulaic.”

Michelle did call her time on the show “an incredible learning experience” and “very formative,” but she did admit that it hindered her from wanting to do more TV roles because she “didn’t want to be told what to do.”

“I don’t think I’ve done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input,” Michelle shared.



Michelle received rave reviews for her recent role in FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon alongside Sam Rockwell.