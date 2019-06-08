Pedro Pascal Steps Out After Sharing 'Wonder Woman 1984' Poster

Pedro Pascal is getting pumped for his new movie Wonder Woman 1984!

The 44-year-old Game of Thrones actor was spotted enjoying a solo walk with a serious expression on his face on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.

He kept it casual in a gray Paris Review t-shirt with printed shorts, black and white striped sneakers, and clear-rimmed sunglasses, wearing a yellow backpack.

The day before, the gorgeous new poster for Wonder Woman 1984 was released, which Pedro shared on his own Instagram as well.

“One year from today. #WW84,” he captioned it.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June 5, 2020, but you can catch Pedro Pascal in his new sci-fi series The Mandalorian before that, on November 12! See the first-look images here.