This 'Dawson's Creek' Star Compares Being on the Show to a 'Factory Job'

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 2:56 am

Pregnant Amber Rose & Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Joke Around in L.A.

Amber Rose shares a laugh with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards as they step out for the day on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant model showed off her growing bump in a pretty light, pink dress covered with white polka-dots on it while the 32-year-old VP of A&R Def Jam kept things casual in a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue and orange, star-print pants for their day out.

If you missed it, AE recently dished about his and Amber‘s sex life!

Check out the latest photos of Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid USA
