Pregnant Amber Rose & Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Joke Around in L.A.

Amber Rose shares a laugh with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards as they step out for the day on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant model showed off her growing bump in a pretty light, pink dress covered with white polka-dots on it while the 32-year-old VP of A&R Def Jam kept things casual in a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue and orange, star-print pants for their day out.

