See Every Costume from Jennifer Lopez's 'It's My Party Tour'

Jennifer Lopez dances the night away in some dazzling outfits during the opening night performance on her It’s My Party Tour on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer wore at least 10 costumes throughout the show. She’s on her first-ever solo tour of the United States to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday.

Jennifer performed 20 of her hit songs while performing high flying dance numbers that featured World of Dance acts Swing Latino, The Lab, and Briar Nolet. One of the most special moments of the night was when her daughter Emme joined her on stage for a duet.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and Jennifer will hit 25 cities across North America.

40+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez in all of her costumes…