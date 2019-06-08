Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 6:51 pm

See Every Costume from Jennifer Lopez's 'It's My Party Tour'

See Every Costume from Jennifer Lopez's 'It's My Party Tour'

Jennifer Lopez dances the night away in some dazzling outfits during the opening night performance on her It’s My Party Tour on Friday night (June 7) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer wore at least 10 costumes throughout the show. She’s on her first-ever solo tour of the United States to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday.

Jennifer performed 20 of her hit songs while performing high flying dance numbers that featured World of Dance acts Swing Latino, The Lab, and Briar Nolet. One of the most special moments of the night was when her daughter Emme joined her on stage for a duet.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and Jennifer will hit 25 cities across North America.

40+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez in all of her costumes…

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 01
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 02
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 03.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 04.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 05
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 06
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 07
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 08
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 09
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 10
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 11
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 12
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 13
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 14
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 15
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 16
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 17
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 18
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 19
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 20.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 21.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 22.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 23.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 24.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 25.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 26.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 27.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 28.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 29.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 30.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 31.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 32.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 33.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 34.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 35.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 36.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 37.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 38.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 39.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 40.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 41.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 42.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 43.
jennifer lopez every costume its my party tour 44.

Photos: Rich Fury, Michael Amico
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr