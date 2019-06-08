Seven Former 'Glee' Stars Get Together for a Reunion!

A bunch of the former cast members from Glee just got together for a reunion!

Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, and Amber Riley met up for a fun night out on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The former co-stars went to piano bar Tramp Stamp Grannys, which is co-owned by Darren and his wife Mia.

Kevin shared a blurry version of the group photo and then the clear one. He captioned it on Instagram, “Reality vs expectations.”

Some of the stars shared some more photos from the night on their Instagram Stories, which you can see in the gallery.

Throughout the evening, the actors joined Darren at his piano to sing some tunes. Amber performed “Natural Woman” while Jenna did “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

