Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 2:57 pm

Seven Former 'Glee' Stars Get Together for a Reunion!

A bunch of the former cast members from Glee just got together for a reunion!

Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, and Amber Riley met up for a fun night out on Friday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The former co-stars went to piano bar Tramp Stamp Grannys, which is co-owned by Darren and his wife Mia.

Kevin shared a blurry version of the group photo and then the clear one. He captioned it on Instagram, “Reality vs expectations.”

Some of the stars shared some more photos from the night on their Instagram Stories, which you can see in the gallery.

Throughout the evening, the actors joined Darren at his piano to sing some tunes. Amber performed “Natural Woman” while Jenna did “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Make sure to watch the steamy new music video for Kevin‘s song “James Dean.”
seven former glee stars get together 01
seven former glee stars get together 02
seven former glee stars get together 03
seven former glee stars get together 04
seven former glee stars get together 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Amber Riley, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, Glee, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale

