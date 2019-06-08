Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 7:49 pm

Taraji P. Henson Hosts 'Can We Talk?' Benefit Dinner in Washington, DC

Taraji P. Henson Hosts 'Can We Talk?' Benefit Dinner in Washington, DC

Taraji P. Henson steps out for hosting duty at the Inaugural “Can We Talk?” Benefit Dinner on Friday night (June 7) at The Newseum in Washington, DC.

The 48-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress showed off some leg in a black dress as she hosted the event along with her The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she founded to help eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson

Other stars at the event included black-ish actress Jennifer Lewis, rapper Charlamagne tha God, and Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan.

Earlier in the day, Taraji gave an emotional and powerful speech while opening the Congressional Black Caucus Emergency Taskforce on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the benefit…
Just Jared on Facebook
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 01
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 02
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 03
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 04
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 05
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 06
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 07
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 08
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 09
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 10
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 11
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 12
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 13
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 14
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 15
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 16
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 17
taraji p henson hosts can we talk benefit dinner 18

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charlamagne tha God, Isan Elba, Jennifer Lewis, Taraji P. Henson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr