Taraji P. Henson Hosts 'Can We Talk?' Benefit Dinner in Washington, DC

Taraji P. Henson steps out for hosting duty at the Inaugural “Can We Talk?” Benefit Dinner on Friday night (June 7) at The Newseum in Washington, DC.

The 48-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress showed off some leg in a black dress as she hosted the event along with her The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she founded to help eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community.

Other stars at the event included black-ish actress Jennifer Lewis, rapper Charlamagne tha God, and Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan.

Earlier in the day, Taraji gave an emotional and powerful speech while opening the Congressional Black Caucus Emergency Taskforce on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health.

