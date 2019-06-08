Top Stories
This 'Dawson's Creek' Star Compares Being on the Show to a 'Factory Job'

This 'Dawson's Creek' Star Compares Being on the Show to a 'Factory Job'

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 2:37 am

The Weeknd Deactivates Instagram Account, Sparks New Music Rumors

The Weeknd Deactivates Instagram Account, Sparks New Music Rumors

Is The Weeknd getting ready to release new music?

Fans released on Wednesday (June 5) that the 29-year-old entertainer had deactivated his Instagram account, and started to speculate that he might be dropping a new album soon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

Fans hoped that The Weeknd would be releasing his new album on June 6 (6/06) to go along with “Chapter 6,” which is thought to be the title of his next album. But alas, no album was been released.

The Weeknd has been keeping a low profile these past few months. Back in April, The Weeknd teamed up with Travis Scott and SZA for the new song “Power is Power” – which is featured on the For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) soundtrack.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr