The Weeknd Deactivates Instagram Account, Sparks New Music Rumors

Is The Weeknd getting ready to release new music?

Fans released on Wednesday (June 5) that the 29-year-old entertainer had deactivated his Instagram account, and started to speculate that he might be dropping a new album soon.

Fans hoped that The Weeknd would be releasing his new album on June 6 (6/06) to go along with “Chapter 6,” which is thought to be the title of his next album. But alas, no album was been released.

The Weeknd has been keeping a low profile these past few months. Back in April, The Weeknd teamed up with Travis Scott and SZA for the new song “Power is Power” – which is featured on the For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) soundtrack.