These 'Toy Story 4' Early Reactions Are In, And Keanu Reeves 'Steals It All'
The first audiences just saw Toy Story 4 and the film is getting some incredible reviews in the early reactions on social media!
The upcoming Disney and Pixar movie doesn’t hit theaters until June 20, but it is even breaking records already. The film earned the most first day tickets sales for an animated movie ever on Fandango.
Fans were initially wary of another Toy Story movie as the third film seemed to beautifully wrap up the franchise, but it looks like this installment will be another beloved addition to the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang.
Keanu Reeves joins the cast for the fourth movie and he reportedly “steals it all.”
Make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t yet!
TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all.
— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019
Just finished #ToyStory4! If you were nervous about another Toy Story movie, don’t be! It is amazing and another great addition to the franchise. I can’t wait to see it again 🙏🏽🔥. pic.twitter.com/yqgmGvFiNB
— Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 7, 2019
#ToyStory4 is a touching and moving addition to the franchise. BRING THE TISSUES!!! You will fall in love with Forky and @KeeganMKey / @JordanPeele steal every scene as these guys 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WpKli7wyrT
— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 7, 2019
Just saw #ToyStory4…and it's my favorite in the franchise. You'll laugh as much as you'll cry. You'll feel like a kid one minute and an adult the next. Can't wait to take my friends to see it. pic.twitter.com/hhPf0Va7CF
— ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) June 7, 2019
One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54
— CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 7, 2019
A few things about #ToyStory4 :
The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.
The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty…
And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019
For those wondering, I cried four times during #ToyStory4 – twice actually cry crying and twice crying because I was laughing so hard
— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019
#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2019
#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it.
— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019