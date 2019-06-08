Top Stories
Sat, 08 June 2019 at 12:42 pm

These 'Toy Story 4' Early Reactions Are In, And Keanu Reeves 'Steals It All'

These 'Toy Story 4' Early Reactions Are In, And Keanu Reeves 'Steals It All'

The first audiences just saw Toy Story 4 and the film is getting some incredible reviews in the early reactions on social media!

The upcoming Disney and Pixar movie doesn’t hit theaters until June 20, but it is even breaking records already. The film earned the most first day tickets sales for an animated movie ever on Fandango.

Fans were initially wary of another Toy Story movie as the third film seemed to beautifully wrap up the franchise, but it looks like this installment will be another beloved addition to the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast for the fourth movie and he reportedly “steals it all.”

Make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t yet!

Click inside for the rest of the social media reactions…

