These 'Toy Story 4' Early Reactions Are In, And Keanu Reeves 'Steals It All'

The first audiences just saw Toy Story 4 and the film is getting some incredible reviews in the early reactions on social media!

The upcoming Disney and Pixar movie doesn’t hit theaters until June 20, but it is even breaking records already. The film earned the most first day tickets sales for an animated movie ever on Fandango.

Fans were initially wary of another Toy Story movie as the third film seemed to beautifully wrap up the franchise, but it looks like this installment will be another beloved addition to the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast for the fourth movie and he reportedly “steals it all.”

Make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t yet!

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019 Just finished #ToyStory4! If you were nervous about another Toy Story movie, don’t be! It is amazing and another great addition to the franchise. I can’t wait to see it again 🙏🏽🔥. pic.twitter.com/yqgmGvFiNB — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 7, 2019

