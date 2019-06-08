Zachary Levi Sings 'Tangled' Song for Kid in Hospital - Watch the Video!

Zachary Levi serenades a patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital – as well as Selena Gomez – with his Tangled track “I See the Light!”

The 38-year-old Shazam! actor and the 26-year-old “I Can’t Get Enough” singer visited the hospital this weekend in Kansas City, Mo.

They were taking part in the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which helps raise funds and awareness for the hospital.

Journalist Jake Tapper shared the sweet video on Instagram on Saturday (June 8).

“At @childrensmercy for @bigslickkc weekend, @zacharylevi serenades Sophia Linenberger, 15. (@selenagomez cameo),” he captioned it.

“Hey, @selenagomez, join me next time,” Zachary Levi added on Twitter. “You pick the song. 🥳💃.”

See another photo of Selena Gomez and Sophia here, and watch the video below!

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Takes Part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Baseball Game