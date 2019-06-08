Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 3:15 pm

Zachary Levi Sings 'Tangled' Song for Kid in Hospital - Watch the Video!

Zachary Levi Sings 'Tangled' Song for Kid in Hospital - Watch the Video!

Zachary Levi serenades a patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital – as well as Selena Gomez – with his Tangled track “I See the Light!”

The 38-year-old Shazam! actor and the 26-year-old “I Can’t Get Enough” singer visited the hospital this weekend in Kansas City, Mo.

They were taking part in the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which helps raise funds and awareness for the hospital.

Journalist Jake Tapper shared the sweet video on Instagram on Saturday (June 8).

“At @childrensmercy for @bigslickkc weekend, @zacharylevi serenades Sophia Linenberger, 15. (@selenagomez cameo),” he captioned it.

“Hey, @selenagomez, join me next time,” Zachary Levi added on Twitter. “You pick the song. 🥳💃.”

See another photo of Selena Gomez and Sophia here, and watch the video below!

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Takes Part in Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Baseball Game

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jake Tapper, Selena Gomez, Zachary Levi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr