Top Stories
Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 5:29 pm

Adriana Lima Is the Face of BCBG Max Azria's Fall/Winter 2019 Campaign

Adriana Lima Is the Face of BCBG Max Azria's Fall/Winter 2019 Campaign

Adriana Lima is starring in a chic new campaign.

The 38-year-old model was announced on Wednesday (August 7) as the new face of BCBGMAXAZRIA‘s Fall/Winter 2019 campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

The collection is described by the band as “a modern and romantic capsule of pieces that help every woman become their own muse.”

“For the past four seasons, BCBGMAXAZRIA has partnered with women leaders in creative fields to celebrate femininity and artistry, making the Brazilian model the perfect spokesmodel to embody what it means to ‘Be Your Own Muse.’”

See Adriana Lima‘s campaign pictures inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 01
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 02
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 03
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 04
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 05
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 06
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 07
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 08
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 09
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 10
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 11
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 12
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 13
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 14
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 15
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 16
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 17
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 18
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 19
adriana lima bcbg max azria august 2019 20

Photos: BCBGMAXAZRIA
Posted to: Adriana Lima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr