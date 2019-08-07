Adriana Lima Is the Face of BCBG Max Azria's Fall/Winter 2019 Campaign

Adriana Lima is starring in a chic new campaign.

The 38-year-old model was announced on Wednesday (August 7) as the new face of BCBGMAXAZRIA‘s Fall/Winter 2019 campaign.

The collection is described by the band as “a modern and romantic capsule of pieces that help every woman become their own muse.”

“For the past four seasons, BCBGMAXAZRIA has partnered with women leaders in creative fields to celebrate femininity and artistry, making the Brazilian model the perfect spokesmodel to embody what it means to ‘Be Your Own Muse.’”

See Adriana Lima‘s campaign pictures inside…