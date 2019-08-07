Barack & Michelle Obama's 'American Factory' Hits Netflix This Month!

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are officially producers for Netflix!

The former first couple, ages 58 and 55, respectively, will premiere their first title from their Higher Ground Productions – American Factory – on the streaming service on August 21, THR reports.

Netflix obtained directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s documentary from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it took home the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary and became an early contender for the 2020 Oscars.

“Their team is smart, focused and know what they’re looking for,” Submarine Entertainment’s Josh Braun said. “They honed in on certain films right away.” Josh has sold two projects to the Obamas: American Factory and Crip Camp, which focuses on “a group of disabled teens at a New York camp in the late 1960s.”

Other projects include a feature adaptation of David W. Blight‘s bestseller “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom”; Bloom, an “upstairs/downstairs” post-World War II drama series; the scripted anthology series Overlooked, inspired by the New York Times‘ ongoing obituary column; the kids nutrition series Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents; and a docuseries inspired by Michael Lewis‘ “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy,” which is aimed at the Trump administration.

“They don’t only want to do politics or things that feel narrowly progressive,” an agency source said. “They were open. They weren’t coming in saying, ‘Where is our Game of Thrones?’ It was human scale-type stories. The main thrust was, ‘Don’t think of us as sanitized, like a project has to pass a political smell test. Think of us as a general entertainment company.’”

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s American Factory, which tells the story of “a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio,” will premiere globally in 190 countries on Netflix and in select North American theaters.

