Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book
Bella Thorne is sharing a text exchange she had with her ex Mod Sun.
The 21-year-old Midnight Sun actress and the 32-year-old rapper discussed their texts from May 2 on Twitter on Wednesday (August 7).
“Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book,” Mod wrote, referring to Bella‘s Instagram video (see her post below) and book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. “Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing.”
“After we broke up..,U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad,” Bella captioned the screenshots below in respoonse. “Sad u brought us to this.”
“That text was MAY 2 when we were still trying to work things out..look at what ensued after that,” Mod Sun replied. “I said u could THEN + I’m shocked u did NOW. What I think is disgusting is ur PS remark where u lied + discredited our entire marriage in one sentence. I haven’t lied once u know it.”
He added, “Also, now might be a good time to mention why at this point (3 months later) I wouldn’t want to be used in the promotion for ur book…. I did your artwork + u claimed u did it! That’s so disrespectful. I can’t support. Anyone else notice this?”
“It’s so sad 🤕🤕 don’t u remember mod u broke up w me April 15th the anniversary of my fathers death? Cmon now,” Bella Thorne responded.
After we broke up..,U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this. pic.twitter.com/VRtZ1qeLJh
— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram
This poem is one of my favorites depression. If u don’t struggle with depression then you don’t know that, depression isn’t being sad some times and u need a pick me up. Depression is something that is deep inside that just stays there. It’s an overwhelming/underwhelming feeling that stays by your side. In your happiest moments of life you can still feel that underlying sadness creeping in reminding you to work on your mental state. That’s why I put depression over this video. It was my best description visually. I didn’t wanna show me in a room sad alone, because many people think u should just “cheer up” or “go have some fun” “hang with your friends” “go party get out of the house!” “ no wonder why ur lonely!” But none of that helps. I hope this poem helps u. I love u and ur not alone. Ps. No, mod and I never really got married, this was one of his bday presents he wanted :) so my friends and I threw together a beautiful night of laughter. #thelifeofawannabemogul