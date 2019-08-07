Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

Bella Thorne is sharing a text exchange she had with her ex Mod Sun.

The 21-year-old Midnight Sun actress and the 32-year-old rapper discussed their texts from May 2 on Twitter on Wednesday (August 7).

“Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book,” Mod wrote, referring to Bella‘s Instagram video (see her post below) and book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. “Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing.”

“After we broke up..,U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad,” Bella captioned the screenshots below in respoonse. “Sad u brought us to this.”

“That text was MAY 2 when we were still trying to work things out..look at what ensued after that,” Mod Sun replied. “I said u could THEN + I’m shocked u did NOW. What I think is disgusting is ur PS remark where u lied + discredited our entire marriage in one sentence. I haven’t lied once u know it.”

He added, “Also, now might be a good time to mention why at this point (3 months later) I wouldn’t want to be used in the promotion for ur book…. I did your artwork + u claimed u did it! That’s so disrespectful. I can’t support. Anyone else notice this?”

“It’s so sad 🤕🤕 don’t u remember mod u broke up w me April 15th the anniversary of my fathers death? Cmon now,” Bella Thorne responded.

