Bella Thorne Stops By The Beach After Book Promo Stop in Miami

Bella Thorne takes a walk on the sandy beach during some downtime on , on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) in Miami, Fla.

The 22-year-old actress and author wore a super cute pink two-piece for her beach outing, where she hung out with some friends and her dog, Tampon.

Tampon even went for a swim with Bella in the ocean, but didn’t seem to like the water all that much and clung to Bella!

The day before, Bella stepped out in a chic dress for a reading and promo appearance for “Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray” at Books and Books in Coral Gables.