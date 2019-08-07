Top Stories
Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 4:37 pm

Bella Thorne Stops By The Beach After Book Promo Stop in Miami

Bella Thorne takes a walk on the sandy beach during some downtime on , on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) in Miami, Fla.

The 22-year-old actress and author wore a super cute pink two-piece for her beach outing, where she hung out with some friends and her dog, Tampon.

Tampon even went for a swim with Bella in the ocean, but didn’t seem to like the water all that much and clung to Bella!

The day before, Bella stepped out in a chic dress for a reading and promo appearance for “Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray” at Books and Books in Coral Gables.
