Ciara Shows Off Her Toned Legs While Heading to Nobu for Dinner
Ciara is looking so fierce!
The 33-year-old “Goodies” singer showed off her toned legs while arriving at Nobu on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara
The “1, 2 Step” entertainer looked runway ready in a short mustard-colored dress and high heels, accompanied by a bodyguard.
She recently showed off her sparkly sense of style on her Instagram: “Monday Vibes. Off to work in my @ThomBrowneny 💃🏽 #Monday,” she captioned a fun video of her strutting her stuff.
Watch one of Ciara‘s latest Instagram posts inside…