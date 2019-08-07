Ciara Shows Off Her Toned Legs While Heading to Nobu for Dinner

Ciara is looking so fierce!

The 33-year-old “Goodies” singer showed off her toned legs while arriving at Nobu on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

The “1, 2 Step” entertainer looked runway ready in a short mustard-colored dress and high heels, accompanied by a bodyguard.

She recently showed off her sparkly sense of style on her Instagram: “Monday Vibes. Off to work in my @ThomBrowneny 💃🏽 #Monday,” she captioned a fun video of her strutting her stuff.

