Wed, 07 August 2019 at 11:02 pm

Ciara Shows Off Her Toned Legs While Heading to Nobu for Dinner

Ciara Shows Off Her Toned Legs While Heading to Nobu for Dinner

Ciara is looking so fierce!

The 33-year-old “Goodies” singer showed off her toned legs while arriving at Nobu on Wednesday (August 7) in Los Angeles.

The “1, 2 Step” entertainer looked runway ready in a short mustard-colored dress and high heels, accompanied by a bodyguard.

She recently showed off her sparkly sense of style on her Instagram: “Monday Vibes. Off to work in my @ThomBrowneny 💃🏽 #Monday,” she captioned a fun video of her strutting her stuff.

Watch one of Ciara‘s latest Instagram posts inside…
ciara la august 2019 00
ciara la august 2019 01
ciara la august 2019 02
ciara la august 2019 03
ciara la august 2019 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ciara

