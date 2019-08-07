Dakota Johnson & Shia LaBeouf Prepped for 'Peanut Butter Falcon' With Pedicures, Wrestling, & Chocolate Cake

It sounds like Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, and Dakota Johnson had a lot of fun preparing for their new film The Peanut Butter Falcon!

The co-stars stopped by Build Series NYC on Wednesday (August 7) in New York City.

During their appearance, the cast revealed that some bonding activities they did together were getting pedicures (though Shia opted out of that trip), watching wresting, eating chocolate cake, and more.

In The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zak (Gottsagen) runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Watch the trailer.

Don’t miss Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, and Zack Gottsagen in the movie it when it hits theaters THIS Friday (August 9), and watch all of the videos from their interview now!



Also pictured inside: Shia signing autographs for Radioman and Dakota making a juice run in another outfit with Chris Martin‘s son Moses (not pictured) that same day.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Alessandra Rich at Build Series NYC.

