Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 6:35 pm

Dakota Johnson & Shia LaBeouf Prepped for 'Peanut Butter Falcon' With Pedicures, Wrestling, & Chocolate Cake

Dakota Johnson & Shia LaBeouf Prepped for 'Peanut Butter Falcon' With Pedicures, Wrestling, & Chocolate Cake

It sounds like Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, and Dakota Johnson had a lot of fun preparing for their new film The Peanut Butter Falcon!

The co-stars stopped by Build Series NYC on Wednesday (August 7) in New York City.

During their appearance, the cast revealed that some bonding activities they did together were getting pedicures (though Shia opted out of that trip), watching wresting, eating chocolate cake, and more.

In The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zak (Gottsagen) runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Watch the trailer.

Don’t miss Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, and Zack Gottsagen in the movie it when it hits theaters THIS Friday (August 9), and watch all of the videos from their interview now!


The Cast Of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” Had A Special Month Of Bonding Before Shooting

Also pictured inside: Shia signing autographs for Radioman and Dakota making a juice run in another outfit with Chris Martin‘s son Moses (not pictured) that same day.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Alessandra Rich at Build Series NYC.

Click inside to watch the other videos…


Dakota Johnson Wants More Movies To Debunk Our Assumptions About People With Disabilities

Shia LaBeouf & Dakota Johnson Recount The Magic And Uniquness Of Working With Zack Gottsagen

Zack Gottsagen Had A Blast Performing His Own Stunts In “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson & Zack Gottsagen Speak On The Film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
