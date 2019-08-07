Top Stories
Wed, 07 August 2019 at 8:03 pm

David Berman Dead - Silver Jews Member Dies at 52

David Berman has sadly passed away at the age of 52.

The poet, cartoonist, and singer-songwriter, best known for his work with 1990s indie-rock band the Silver Jews, died on Wednesday (August 7), music label Drag City reports.

Musician Joe Pernice tweeted that he died by suicide.

“We couldn’t be more sorry to tell you this,” Drag City tweeted. “David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known is gone. Rest easy, David.”

David battled drug addiction for years and went through some overdoses and at least one suicide attempt, Variety reports.

The Silver Jews primarily recorded, though they did tour from 2005 until 2009.

Our are with David Berman‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Credit: Shawn Ehlers/WireImage; Photos: Getty
Getty Images
